Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Up 3.2%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.