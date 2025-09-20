Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.