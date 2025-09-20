iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

