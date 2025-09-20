Incyte Corporation $INCY Stock Position Lowered by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,312 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

