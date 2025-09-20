Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $175,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 755.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,408,000 after buying an additional 1,925,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 129.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,528,000 after buying an additional 1,721,891 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $73,699,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,421,000 after buying an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SYF opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.