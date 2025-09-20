General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Holdings Lifted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,607.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 1,154,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

