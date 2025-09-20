DA Davidson Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $515.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a PEG ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.72.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

