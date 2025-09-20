Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,773,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,879,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,087,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

