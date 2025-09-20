Czech National Bank Buys 1,067 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 204.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ALLE opened at $179.39 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $180.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

