Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

