BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

MDB opened at $323.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.13. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $258,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,366 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,460. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 181.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

