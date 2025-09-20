Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

