Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $190,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 66,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

