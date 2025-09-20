Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Boosted by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.42. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

