Ameren Corporation $AEE Holdings Decreased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

