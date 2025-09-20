Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 202,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Altria Group by 207.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE MO opened at $64.85 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

