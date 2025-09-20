Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

