Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $560.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

