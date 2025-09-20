Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $187.81 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.