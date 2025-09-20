Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,327,000 after buying an additional 2,121,149 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $69,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 822,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

