Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8%

WSM stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,653 shares of company stock worth $27,926,483. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

