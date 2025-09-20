Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in Aegon NV $AEG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 275,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:AEG opened at $7.81 on Friday. Aegon NV has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

