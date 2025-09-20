Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Garmin by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.95. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.