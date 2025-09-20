Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,862,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,836 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,979,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,428,000 after buying an additional 872,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,386,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,727,000 after buying an additional 781,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,700,000 after buying an additional 63,407 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.