9,065 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 191,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.5%

SIRI stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

