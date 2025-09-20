726 Shares in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.10 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

