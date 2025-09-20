21 West Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.42. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
