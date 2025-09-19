Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.