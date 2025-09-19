Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

