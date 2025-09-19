Vistra Corp. $VST Stake Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 64.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,878.08. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9%

VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

