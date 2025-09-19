TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in TE Connectivity by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $218.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.