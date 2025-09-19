Schlumberger Limited $SLB Stock Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in Schlumberger by 21,737.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.