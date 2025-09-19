Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.13. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,073.08. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

