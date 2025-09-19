Robotics Stocks To Research – September 17th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Richtech Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and consumer products. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential driven by advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and industrial automation. The performance of robotics stocks is influenced by technological innovation, adoption rates, regulatory environments, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

