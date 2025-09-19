Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL opened at $314.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average is $263.39. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $321.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

