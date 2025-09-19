Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after buying an additional 370,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after buying an additional 229,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

