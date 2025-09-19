NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.3% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.