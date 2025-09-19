NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.02. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.