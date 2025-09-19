NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock worth $642,506,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.