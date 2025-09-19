Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $308,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $780.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $196,412,792 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

