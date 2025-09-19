Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $621.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.52.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

