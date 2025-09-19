Kellanova $K Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE:K opened at $78.26 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock valued at $82,079,367. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

