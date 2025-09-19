Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

