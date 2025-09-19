GK Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819,522 shares of company stock valued at $642,506,300 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

