Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

