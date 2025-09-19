Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on O. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.