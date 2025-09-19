Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in DoorDash by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $13,235,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,390. This represents a 97.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $731,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 112,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,195,500. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.93 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.