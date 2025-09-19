Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,519 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

