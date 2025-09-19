Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.