Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,355 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.